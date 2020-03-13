As the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt travel plans and cancellations of visas haven't been easy on many flyers. In order to provide some relief to passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to waive off any cancellation and rescheduling charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DGCA has asked the airlines to consider providing another incentive in case the waiving off of cancellation and rescheduling charges is not possible.

"In view of the unfolding severe impact of COVID-19, the Aviation Industry is facing serious challenges. Flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis. Resultantly, the passengers are also facing the brunt. Their travel plans are also getting hit and disturbed," the DGCA deputy director-general Sunil Kumar wrote in a circular (No. 4/1/2020-IT) dated March 12, 2020.

The notice is addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to and from India.