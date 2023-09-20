Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, known as Shubh is facing backlash from netizens as well as members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP.

Reportedly, Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tore down his posters, alleging his support for separatist Khalistani elements.

Shubh was supposed to perform in Mumbai

This controversy comes amidst Shubh's 'Still Rollin India Tour,' a three-month-long tour spanning 12 major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

As a part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organized aboard the Cordelia Cruise, Shubh was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 September.

How did it all start?

It all started when Shubh posted a distorted map of India, omitting Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, which didn't go well with cricketers, celebs and fans.

The singer had shared this image on his Instagram stories during a period when Punjab Police were searching for a fugitive named Amritpal Singh.

This led to outrage and protests and many of Shubh's followers were arrested, leading to concerns raised by Akali Dal over the detention of innocent youths.

The BJYM have demanded a cancellation of his entire India tour.

"There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of the integrity and unity of India. We won't allow Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken, then the organizers will have to face our opposition," BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and others have unfollowed Shubh on social media.

Take a look

Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubhneet Singh, better known by his stage name Shubh, had earlier shared a distorted map of India, which did not include J&K, North-East, Punjab.



Do you know why he is now celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3? Because he is coming to… pic.twitter.com/AMgGgbH3Bc — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 29, 2023

Virat Kohli has unfollowed Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubh on Instagram.



Huge Respect for King Kohli ? https://t.co/VAWqtjip6y pic.twitter.com/hSzqBXqhbW — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 18, 2023

BoAt withdraws sponsorship of Canada-based singer Shubh

Not just this, Indian company boAt has also withdrawn its sponsorship amid the allegations and shared a post regarding the same. A section of their statement read, "When we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour. We will continue to foster a vibrant music culture in India."

Apart from this #UnistallBookMyShow is also trending on X (formerly Twitter) as they continue to sell concert tickets for Shubh's concert.

More than 24 Hours on and @bookmyshow still continues to sell KhaIistani Sympathiser Shubh’s India concert tour tickets on their platform unabashedly. @fafsters your platform needs to stand up for India ?? else what’s the point of our business ?! #UninstallBookMyShow pic.twitter.com/Bhw6eyTAOO — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 19, 2023

If you’re going to sell a KhaIistani supporter’s tickets on your app @bookmyshow then you don’t deserve our business. #UninstallBookMyShow #UninstallBookMyShow pic.twitter.com/B9TgyGWB6M — Butternan (@whyaditinot) September 19, 2023

Some of the famous songs of Shubh are "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheaques," loved not only in India but worldwide.

Even Virat Kohli grooved to Shubh's "Elevated" in a viral video.