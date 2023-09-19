The 10-day festival of Lord Ganesh begins today. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all across India.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a prominent Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

On this day, the temples are adorned with flowers and lights, devotees seek blessings of Lord Ganesha and also perform aarti and offer Lord Ganesha modak.

Several South celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home to commence the festival.

Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and others, took to their social media platforms and shared pictures from Ganesh Utsav festivities.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. They shared pictures from their puja and celebration at home.

Varun Tej and his fiancée Lavanya Tripathi marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together by joining the former's parents for the festivities.

'Pushpa' actor, Allu Arjun also brought home Lord Ganesha and wished fans on the celebratory occasion.

From Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Pandey, celebs welcomed go-pandal hopping on the first day of Ganesh Utsav

Shilpa Shetty also welcomed Bappa at home.

Ananya Pandey and Chunkey Pandey shared glimpses of the Ganesh idol.

Malaika Arora looked beautiful in an orange kaftan as she attended Manish Malhotra's house for Ganpati. Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a light green saree.

Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures from Ganpati celebrations.

Govinda was seen performing aarti with his family.

Take a look at all the pictures and videos of celebs attending their friend's house for Ganpati darshan.