With dhol, tasha, crackers and flowers devotees welcome Lord Ganesha at pandals and their homes. The entire atmosphere in the country is filled with festive fervour, especially in Maharashtra. Several Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Bappa idols home.

Actor Kartik Aaryan sought blessings at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal today

In the pictures that have surfaced online, Kartik Aaryan was seen bowing down to 12-feet tall Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the first day of Ganesh Utsav.

The actor was dressed in salmon pink Kurta and posed for pictures. He also offered flowers and modak to Ganesha.

Kartik Aaryan shared pictures on his Instagram account where he is seen seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. He wrote, "It's that Joyous time of the year Ganpati Bappa Moriya #LalBagchaRaja."

Celebs extend wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others have extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to their fans.

Ajay shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen seeking Bappa's blessings. He wrote, "दुख हरता, सुख करता, बुद्धि विधाता। सिर्फ़ इस दिन नहीं, हर दिन का शुभारंभ हो बप्पा के आशीर्वाद के साथ। Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse as he and his kids Riaan and Rahil welcomed Lord Ganesha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories and wished her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa Shetty was seen welcoming Lord Ganesha at home. Bharti Singh along with her son bought home the idol of Bappa.

Professional front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.