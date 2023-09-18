Devotes all across India are set to welcome Lord Ganesha with dhol, tasha, dance and garland. The preparations before the arrival of Lord Ganesha are going in full swing. Be it celebrities or common people. The majority of people welcome the Lord at their homes. The 10-day festival is filled with colours of joy.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular celebrations in India, especially in Maharashtra and neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Lord Ganesha is said to be the remover of all barriers.

This year, the festival will commence on September 19 and Ananth Chaturthi is on September 28.

While pandals and decorations and the cities and homes lit up with vibrant lights and dhol playing all over. Lord Ganesha is welcomed with devotional songs. The aarti during puja and the songs associated often give goosebumps.

Here's a list of aartis and Bollywood songs that will add a divine touch to the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Sukhkarta Dukhharta

This iconic aarti is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and is often played when the devotees start their prayer.

Deva Shree Ganesha

This song from the Hrithik Roshan film Agneepath has recently become popular in Ganesh Chaturthi pandals.

Gajanan Shree Ganraya

This heartwarming devotional song is a must-have in your Aarti playlist.

Ganesh Vandana

This song by Hariharan is perfect for aarti.

Mourya Re

This song from Shah Rukh Khan's 2006 film 'Don' is often played during Ganpati Visarjan's emotions.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo

'Sindoor Lal Chadayo' from Sanjay Dutt's 'Vaastav' is played at all the Ganpati pandals across the country. The song was sung by Ravindra Sathe.

Wishing all the readers of International Business Times, India, a very Happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.