Renowned TV and Radio star Melyssa Ford suffered major injuries following a car crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 28. The celebrity is recovering from the near-fatal crash but has been kept under "constant observation," a statement from the rep revealed.
The 41-year-old was on her way to take part in her close friend Zena Foster's bridal shower when the crash took place. "An 18-wheeler merged into her lane, clipping her back right tire as she exited Brand/Central Avenue," her rep told Us Weekly.
"The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down." Ford "sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain amongst other severe cuts and bruises," the statement revealed.
Thankfully, some good samaritans came to her rescue and immediately got down to helping her. "She was surrounded by EMT personnel, lying at the side of the freeway beside the crushed Jeep, covered in blood, when she regained consciousness."
The BET Style host also detailed on her injuries and revealed that Ford had a "10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples in addition to several large gashes on her arms and legs. God and her seatbelt saved her life."
Ford's friend, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan took to Instagram to share a photo from the accident spot and requested eyewitnesses to come forward and speak up about the accident as Ford has no memory of the crash.
It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of @melyssaford ‘s accident (I got her permission first) but here it is. She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me. If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. Respect to @manifesting_mary who was the first one to check folks for the poor taste “jokes”. The internet emboldens cowards... it also can shut em down as well. Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford ????