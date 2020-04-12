'Lucifer', the Mollywood movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran that starred Mohanlal in the lead role was a huge hit at the box-office, and it collected more than Rs 200 crores worldwide. Recently, it has been revealed that Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in Lucifer's Telugu remake. Now, Chiranjeevi himself has confirmed that Sujeeth, who has previously directed movies like Saaho and Run Raja Run will helm this upcoming project.

Can Sujeeth handle such a tough subject?

It should be noted that Lucifer is such a movie that has several layers in its story, and the film became special in Mollywood due to Prithviraj Sukumaran's impeccable filmmaking style, and Mohanlal charismatic screen presence. As Sujeeth has been roped in to direct Lucifer's Telugu remake, several film critics believe that he might not be capable enough to portray the film with its complete intensity on screen.

Sujeeth's Saaho was released amid huge hype, and the film succeeded in racking up huge sum of money in its opening day. However, after the first-day shows, the collection of the film started declining rapidly, and audiences panned Sujeeth for spoiling a Prabhas movie with his shoddy filmmaking style.

Interestingly, Saaho was such a movie which was shot in Hollywood style, but it lacked substance very badly. The film did not have a well-written script, and the director was literally clueless in crafting the film with perfection, despite spending a huge sum for its making.

Chiranjeevi busy with the works of Acharya

Chiranjeevi is currently busy with the works of his new movie Acharya which is being directed by hitmaker Koratala Shiva. Just like his previous movies, this film too will be a commercial potboiler, and it will have all the elements needed to impress fans of the megastar.

Earlier, the makers of Acharya had revealed that Trisha has been roped to play the role of the female lead in this film. However, Trisha recently revealed that she is no longer a part of this project.