The Telugu film industry released over 150 movies, including nearly 70 dubbed films in 2019. Like every year, Tollywood witnessed some surprise super-hits and most-talked about movies bombing at the box office.

The year began with the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR: Kathanayakudu followed by Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Fun and Frustration. The first two were much-hyped movies but failed badly at the box office. While many people in the film industry were sceptical about the survival of the third film, the Varun Tej and Venkatesh starrer surprised them by crossing Rs 100 crore gross mark.

Tollywood witnessed similar trends throughout the year. The most-talked and big-ticket movies either tanked or failed to make an expected amount of collections at the worldwide box office. On the other hand, some small/medium budget films with lesser hype made record-breaking business and brought smiles on the faces of producers and distributors of Tollywood.

We bring you top 25 highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2019, the prices of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share, profits and losses. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual collections. All the figures are in rupees and crore.