Leander Paes – Mahesh Bhupathi remained one of the most popular duos from sports until they weren't. What exactly led to the fallout between the two remains to be fully explored but they did make one of the strongest and most fierce pairs when they played together. Though the two continue to be cordial, there was a phase when they didn't see eye-to-eye.

Lara gets honest

Now, Lara Dutta has spoken up about their equation in a recent interview. Talking to FPJ, Lara said that they can never be separated. "They can never be separated from each other. Mahesh and Leander are going to have this love-hate relationship throughout their life," she said.

Leander's take on fall out

Leander and Mahesh played tennis from 1994 to 2006 and again from 2008 to 2011. However, they had a major showdown and an ugly fallout post that. The two opened up about their equation and fall out in the web series - Break Point. "With Mahesh, it was always difficult to get a word out of him because he is not the most vociferous communicator. But if I could see that archival footage then, in 1999, or in 2000 when the break was happening, maybe things could have been different," Paes had said in an interview.

Maybe if our communication could have been better then, and I will take responsibility for my communication too, if we had a 'Break Point' straight after winning the Wimbledon and the French Open in 1999, we could have played for a few more years," Paes told reporters.