After slaying at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Mannara Chopra turned heads at another ramp show. The former Bigg Boss contestant walked with confidence and style in casual wear. Wearing blue cropped cargo pants with a black top, the Chopra girl smiled, waved and seemed to be having fun as she walked the ramp.

Social media reactions

However, Mannara's walk has left social media divided. While many have called her confident and fun, many had something else to say. "I am against any type of body Shaming. But she has to lose weight as she works in industry. One should be committed to what they do," wrote a user.

"Overacting," another user commented.

"Trying to copy Priyanka," read a comment.

"Can never be as graceful as Priyanka, Parineeti," another person commented.

"Such a bad dressing sense," was one more comment on the video doing the rounds. However, there were many who called her 'beautiful' and 'fun'. Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, the Chopra girl often gets spotted with Priyanka Chopra.

Many have even questioned Priyanka Chopra on why she has been avoiding Parineeti ever since her wedding with Raghav Chadha. However, the two sisters continue to remain cordial on social media. Mannara not only attended the Holi party which Priyanka and Nick attended in India this year but was also present at Priyanka's brother's engagement.

Every time PeeCee has made a visit to India this year, Mannara has been by her side or the two get together further fuelling speculations of trouble between them and Parineeti. Mannara had also spoken about what they received during the Dil Dhadakne Do actress' wedding with Nick Jonas and the joota chupai ritual. She had said that all the cousins got cute rings and about money she refused to divulge information saying she just hands the money to her mother without even counting.