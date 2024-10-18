'Vulgar, bursting out of her outfit': Mannara Chopra opts for tight-fitted blouse; gets body shamed as she walks the ramp for fashion show

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra is known for her sartorial choices and often makes head-turning appearances at events. The actor is often seen with her cousin sister-actor Priyanka Chopra, at various brand events and launches. Despite being PeeCee's sister the Mannara has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

On Friday, Mannara was seen walking the ramp for Bombay Fashion Week. On the runway, she opted for a pink lehenga and paired it up with a bralette blouse and dupatta. The plunging neckline of her bralette blouse looked ill-fitted.

Netizens weren't impressed with Mannara's choice of outfit. They were of the view that Mannara was bursting out of her outfit some even said, it looked vulgar. some even body-shamed her brutally and advised her to lose weight.

A user said, "She looks awful."

Another user mentioned, "Let models do their job."

The third user said, "Horrible walk and disastrous outfit."

During her stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the show. The show that concluded in January earlier this year saw the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui as the winner whereas Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Post the reality show, Mannara Chopra appeared in a few music videos with Abhishek Kumar and Paras Kalnawat.