Priyanka Chopra went down the memory lane to share a picture of herself when she was 9 years old. The former Miss World spoke about how ungroomed and oblivious she was at that age and how things changed once she hit puberty. Priyanka also urged everyone not to troll the little girl in the picture and be kind to who we were as our younger self.

Priyanka's post

"Warning: Don't troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a "Boy cut" hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a "katori cut" to this. so it was a win. And on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart," Priyanka wrote.

"As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though , aren't we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you?" she further added.

Inspiring millions

Priyanka's post has resonated with many as the post is now filled with likes and comments. "My younger self gained so much confidence having fought against bullying throughout my school life. It was all you and your inspiring words. My role model," wrote a user. "In this journey of founding yourself, you inspired millions," another user commented.