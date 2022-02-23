On the eve of the 28th anniversary of the Parliament resolution to liberate Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), an aggressive campaign has been started by various organizations to protect the culture, ethnicity, and languages of the ethnic minorities living in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan.

While displaced people from PoJK held various programmes in different parts of Jammu to remind Union Government about the resolution, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, living in different parts of the world, have been using social media to highlight their grievances.

Pakistan deceitfully changing demography of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu, Prof Sanjeev Jain emphasized the need of educating the younger generation about the history of the areas of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, which are illegally been occupied by Pakistan and China since 1947.

Speaking on concluding lecture of the lecture of series organized by the Centre for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Studies in connection with 'Sankalp Diwas', Prof Jain announced the Central University of Jammu is going to set up a centre for studies of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to conduct academic activities.

He sought to draw the attention of the audience towards nefarious designs of Pakistan to change the demography of northern areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, which has recorded a 600 percent increase in population during the last couple of years.

Ashutosh Bhatnagar, Director Centre for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Studies, in his keynote address, predicted that during the 100th year celebrations of India's Independence the national tricolor will be unfurled not only in Jammu but also in Muzaffarabad and other cities of PoJK.

"The slogan of "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" should be replaced with "Karakurram to Kanyakumari India is One" to reiterate our resolve to liberate areas illegally occupied by Pakistan and China", he said.

"It is our resolve to liberate Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and China occupied Kashmir Mansaurawar-Aksai Chin to restoring the glory of erstwhile State of J&K which merged with Indian Union in 1947", he said.

Parliament resolution of 1994

On February 22, 1994, both Houses of the Indian Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution in which it was made clear that whole Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India, and that Pakistan must vacate parts of the State under its occupation.

On behalf of the People of India,

Firmly declares that -

The State of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is, and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means;

India has the will and capacity to firmly counter all designs against its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity;

and demands that -

Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that -

all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely."

The Resolution was unanimously adopted. The Resolution is unanimously passed on February 22, 1994.

PAK Govt prosecuting natives of Gilgit-Baltistan

Senge Hasnan Sering, director of the Washington-based Gilgit Baltistan Institute said that Gilgit Baltistan is an integral part of India.

"Recently India carried out amendments in its constitution to declare Gilgit Baltistan a part of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. This helped to re-establish Gilgit Baltistan's historical link with Ladakh since Baltistan was part of Ladakh district before the partition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir", he said and pointed out that Pakistani establishment had been brazenly indulged in persecuting natives on Gilgit-Baltistan on one pretext or the other.

On this day in 1994, Indian parliament passed a unanimous resolution asking Pakistan to vacate POJK and #GilgitBaltistan (POL)

(c) Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and ..... pic.twitter.com/KOzOrTHenm — #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) February 22, 2022

"On this day in 1994, the Indian parliament passed a unanimous resolution asking Pakistan to vacate POJK and Gilgit Baltistan (POL)", he said.