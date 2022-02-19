Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted multiple raids in various parts of Jammu Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Raids were carried out in connection with conspiracy hatched by various terror groups to carry out violent terror acts in Union Territory as well as in other parts of the country.

"NIA conducted searches at eight locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in NIA case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI," official sources said.

The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organizations namely Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.

NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far.

"During the searches conducted today, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues," reports said.

"Raids are underway in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan as some tip-off was received regarding involvement of suspects from there also. Teams were sent and raids are being carried out. Some digital evidence has been seized and is being analyzed," reports said.

Case registered on October 2021

The NIA had registered the FIR on October 10, 2021, and has so far arrested 28 persons in the case. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organizations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," reports said.

While registering the FIR, the agency stated that these terrorists and Over Ground Workers were involved in several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in Kashmir Valley.

Raids conducted on Wednesday too

The NIA earlier on Wednesday conducted raids on a dozen places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases, one related to the recovery of an IED and another about the recruitment of youth by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

The raids were carried out in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. They led to the recovery of incriminating materials and digital devices from the premises of the suspects in the two cases.

Five accused were arrested in connection with the recovery of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Jammu's Bhatindi area on June 27, 2021, and three of them have already been chargesheeted on December 22, 2021. Four people have been arrested in the case of radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting youth by the LeT that was registered last year.