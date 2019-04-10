It has been confirmed that singer Camila Cabello will be starring in the upcoming live-action retelling of the classic fairytale, Cinderella. The movie marks her debut as she will be actively involved in the music department for the film as well.

According to a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the Havana singer-songwriter has been roped in to play the iconic Disney princess. Directed by Kay Cannon, the film also brings late-night host James Corden as one of the producers. Corden will be joined by his partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman, to produce the film. The Grammy-nominated singer previously showcased her acting chops in one of her music videos, Havana. However, looks like she will be flaunting more of her acting skills in the live action movie.

So far no official date of filming, production or release has been revealed by the makers. It will be a retelling of the classic Cinderella tale with a modern twist. Basically, it will be like one of those teen movies that starred Disney celebrities like Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez. But that is just our assumption as the idea has been churned out by quite a few filmmakers in the past. Turns out the idea to come up with another Cinderella-inspired tale was Corden's brainchild. Cannon is known to have penned down the script for Pitch Perfect. She later made her directorial debut with Blockers, which starred Kathryn Newton, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena.

Produced by Sony, the production house plans to fast-track the project. With her acting debut to work on, Cabello is also busy with her sophomore album. Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old Cuban singer stated, "I'm in the part of my album process where I see it come to life in pictures I love, colours that feel like the stories, and aesthetics- this is what I love so much about making an album." She further continued on her post, "Making a whole world in your head come to life. It's so important to me that it comes out the way that I see it in my head, that it can honestly be terrifying. I get so invested in it and care so much that it feels so intense, important, and a little bit scary. But I think everything that you care about a lot is a little scary because it means something to you."

Camila Cabello sure has her plate full with quite a lot of projects to work on that will keep her busy throughout the year.