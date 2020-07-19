With rains come joy and sometimes misery. Delhi and its suburbs witnessed an incessant and intense spell of rainfall on Sunday, July 19, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said that the national capital witnessed rains from 5.30 am to 8.30 am today. While Ridge region recorded 8.6 cm of rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 8.1 cm and Safdarjung recorded 7.5 cm of rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said, "Today Heavy rainfall reported at few places over Delhi. Rainfall amount till 0830am of today(from 0530 to 0830AM): Ridge-8.6cm, Lodhi Road-8.1cm, Safderjung-7.5cm. Forecast-Light to moderate rain spell likely at a few places over Delhi and neighboring areas during next 3-hours."

House collapses near ITO's slum area

As heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, several videos were doing the rounds on social media. However, one of the videos that gained momentum showed a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall.

Take a look of the video here:

Scary stuff. What rain did this morning to a road & slum cluster just off Delhi’s central ITO-Ring Road. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/WwRC1G0q0F — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 19, 2020

The house collapsed as a portion of the road along it caved-in. Luckily, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines have arrived at the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, a wall collapsed near Delhi's Jahangirpuri metro station following the heavy rainfall.

In other similar incidents, a 60-year-old man and two others were reported dead as heavy rains flooded some of the roads and localities in Delhi-NCR.

A person's body was found floating in water under the Minto Bridge as rains left the city waterlogged in various areas. The body of the pick-up truck driver was reportedly spotted by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.