Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on MS Dhoni, saying the skipper of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is one of the calmest cricketers going around.

The 34-year-old West Indies superstar, who has played an integral role in CSK's success over the years, added Dhoni's calmness is rubbing off on teammates.

Bravo revealed Dhoni help ease his nerves during CSK's successful chase of 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. The all-rounder joined his skipper in the 18th over with the visitors needing 31 from their last 12 in what was yet another last-over thriller in the ongoing 11th season of IPL.

On a track that was assisting spinners, CSK, in Dhoni's own words, had conceded 15-20 more than the par score after yet another AB de Villiers show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In reply, the two-time champions were reeling at 83 for 4 at the end of 10 overs.

Nonetheless, Dhoni joined hands with Ambati Rayudu and stitched a 101-run stand, during which both the batsmen took RCB bowlers to the cleaners. The skipper got down to business as early as in the second ball of his innings when he deposited a Pawan Negi delivery into the stands.

CSK eventually gunned down 45 runs in the last three overs as Dhoni hit his trademark six to help his team go past the finish line, much to the delight of the fans in yellow at the stands. "Captain Cool" remained unbeaten on 70 from just 34 balls — a knock that included seven sixes and a boundary.

"Someone like MS is one of the calmest cricketers I have come across. Even when I went out there to bat, my heart was racing. I was looking to muscle the ball. But he was so calm and told me to play a drive or play it to the third man and all these things," Bravo told Star Sports Sports after CSK's five-wicket win Wednesday.

"He is so calm and I think it's rubbing off on all the other players.

"[Stephen] Fleming said 'we are not the youngest maybe not the fittest but we are the smartest'. That's what our performances are showing in this tournament."

Relaxed CSK environment allows players to be themselves: Bravo

Bravo also credited the "relaxed atmosphere" in the dressing room to CSK's success over the years. He added that there is no "outside pressure" and the decision-making process is handled by the captain and the coach.

Notably, CSK, who returned to the league after the end of their two-year suspension, is sitting pretty on the top of the table with five wins from six matches. They are tied on points with Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab.

"CSK is a very relaxed franchise. We don't have outside pressure from anyone. Basically, everything is left to the coach and the captain. To be honest, the captain doesn't say much on off days. It's very relaxed environment and that allows players to be themselves, Bravo said.

"Everyone comes from a different background and we are all entertainers in different ways."

Dhoni's men will return to Pune as they will be facing defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, April 28.