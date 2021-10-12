American singer Demi Lovato is a strong believer in the existence of extraterrestrial life, and she has several times shared her experiences seeing unidentified flying objects (UFO). And now, Lovato has claimed that calling extraterrestrials 'aliens' is offensive and derogatory.

The term alien is offensive

During an interview with Erin Lim of E! News' The Rundown, Lovato informed her fans that she will not call living beings from other planets 'aliens'.

"My fans should know that I do not call them aliens. Because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs," said Lovato.

Demi Lovato's experience with UFOs and aliens

Demi Lovato, in 2017 had posted several images of bright UFOs in the skies of California's Joshua Tree national park. A strong propagator of alien life, Lovato claimed that watching UFOs in the skies was a spiritual experience for her. Lovato revealed that the UFO she saw in the skies was actually a blue orb.

"Over the past couple of months, I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity as I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," said Lovato.

Demi Lovato is not the only celebrity who believes in extraterrestrial existence. Celebrities like Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, and Russell Crowe had also opened up their experiences with UFOs and aliens.

Unlike usual UFO sighting testimonials, Miley Cyrus had claimed that she saw an alien inside the flying vessel.