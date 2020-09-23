US President Donald Trump has yet again hit out at China over the Covid-19 pandemic that has now killed over 9.69 lakh people across countries, with US suffering the highest toll. Trump has said it should be called "China virus" instead of coronavirus, which sounds like a "beautiful place in Italy".

"It's the China virus. It's not the coronavirus. Corona sounds like a place in Italy, a beautiful place. It's corona? No. It's the China virus. They don't want to say it. You know, the radical left, they don't want to say it," Trump said.

Addressing a packed election rally in the battleground State of Pennsylvania, Trump said that if re-elected, over the next four years, his administration will make America a manufacturing superpower of the world and will end US' reliance on China once and for all.

This is not the first time, Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus before as well. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus".

Priceless: Netizens troll Trump's 'China virus' comment

After his statement, Twitter decided to troll the President calling his comments "Priceless". Another user, "I'm telling you, their is not a politician alive that doesn't deserve to lose his job more than Trump. He thinks the job is a joke, and he thinks Covid is also a joke."

The United States now has over 68 lakh coronavirus cases with a death toll that has crossed the 2 lakh-mark. Globally, total coronavirus cases have crossed the 3 crore-mark with nearly 10 lakh people dead so far.

Trump said that the country was doing great on economic front before the plague was unleashed on the United States, and blamed China for it.

Trump said, "You had the greatest year you have ever had last year, and you were really on your way - we were very, very sadly disturbed by what happened with China. They let the plague out. They shouldn't have done it,"

"We built the greatest economy in the history of the world. And right now we're doing it again," he asserted, amidst applause from his supporters.