With only two weeks left for Prince Harry to tie the knot with American actress Meghan Markle, people just cannot get enough of the British Royals. Now, common people can actually take a slice of the royalty back home, literally.

Five slices of cakes from different British Royal weddings will go up for sale next month. The slices belong to cakes from the wedding of Princess Anne and Capt. Mark Phillips in 1973, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986, Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981, Prince Charles and his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Julien's Auctions will sell the slices to the highest bidders at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino June 23.

If you are wondering if these slices are edible, they are not; as they have been sitting in freezers for long where guests from those weddings stowed them, said Julien's Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Martin Nolan told NPR.

"We don't do any food sampling or anything like that. It comes from the provenance — where did it come from, what's the connection to the royal family," Nolan added, as reported.

The slices are expected to fetch quite a lot of money. The slice from Princess Diana's wedding, which is wrapped in a paper doily with an original transmittal envelope to 'Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Waite' with Queen Elizabeth's royal stamp, is likely to fetch between $800 and $1,200, according to the Executive Direction.

Also, the fruitcake from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding comes in a tin presented to guests. It also has an enclosure card saluting attendees that said: With best wishes from TRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in celebration of the wedding of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"It hearkens back to a very happy time; love, a couple getting married, future kings and queens, a fairy tale. We're keeping the love affair on ice," said Nolan, according to the website.