Identical American twins Terry and Linda Jamison, who is internationally known as the Psychic Twins, has revealed that Princess Diana will be present at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in England.

According to the Daily Star Online, the twins said they received the message from the late princess herself, who said: "I will most definitely be present for Harry and Meghan's wedding. I was also there for William and Kate's wedding. It will be beautiful, a small version of my own ceremony... and with a horse and carriage. Mine was overwhelming, to say the least. I am around them all more than they realize!"

Princess Diana, who was the first wife of Prince Charles, died in Paris on August 31, 1997, in a horrific car crash.

This is not the first time that the Psychic Twins predicted something about the royal family.

In 2011, the girls predicted that Prince William and Kate Middleton will have more than two children. They said: "We're seeing a boy and a girl born within the next few years to Will and Kate... and possibly more [children]..."

In another interview with the news website, the twins claimed that Diana told them that her death was not an accident. "It was a well-planned, very intentional plot. Well-executed. Many people were involved," Diana told them, as reported.

The twins also predicted other things, which have come true.

Linda and Terry in 1999, during a radio show, predicted the 9/11 terror attack by saying: "We are seeing various terrorist attacks on the federal government - excuse me, federal buildings. Particularly South Carolina or Georgia, by July 2000. And also the New York Trade Center - the World Trade Center in 2000, with something, with a terrorist attack," reported destinationamerica.com.

The Psychic Twin also predicted the rise of ISIS – the terror organization, which aims to create an Islamic state called a caliphate across Iraq, Syria and beyond.

The twins also made a shocking revelation about 2018. They said, in an exclusive interview with Daily Star Online that the year will be maligned by more sexual harassment scandals, cyber attacks and weather events.

Here are some quotes from their prediction that was published on the news website:

"We see ISIS and al-Qaida terror attacks intensifying in Europe and other continents in 2018."

"Tensions will remain very high between the US and North Korea. We see Kim Jong-un continuing to recklessly threaten Trump with nuclear attack. Other US allies may intercede to calm down any inflammatory situation. (But) we feel it is unlikely that a nuclear missile will hit the US during Trump's presidency."

"There will be extreme weather globally, including superstorms, typhoons, hurricanes, and massive flooding.'

"Many medical breakthroughs will be in the headlines, giving hope to millions who suffer from chronic health issues."