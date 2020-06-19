A new movement has begun demanding to boycott Chinese products in India, in light of the Galwan Valley standoff between India and China on June 15th has created more uncertainty in India. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has now approached Indian celebrities to boycott Chinese products.

CAIT appeals to Indian stars to boycott Chinese products

The body approached Indian celebrities including — Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Aamir Khan and many more to support the movement. Indian celebrities have been known to do major endorsements for Chinese products from time to time. Deepika, Ranbir, and Katrina have been seen endorsing Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo. Aamir Khan has been the face of Vivo for a while now.

RealMe is endorsed by Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor endorsed Lenovo laptops at one point. CAIT on Wednesday called for the ban on 300 Chinese products. The trade body's General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal told ThePrint, "CAIT will approach various celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, to name a few, and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens."

This appeal comes due to the climate in the nation at the moment. Moreover, celebrities exercise much public influence, which the movement could tap into. However, it's a fact that Bollywood has a huge market in China and Indian stars like Aamir Khan have a wide fanbase in the country, so it's uncertain if celebrities would join the movement.