The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the changes proposed in the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 for amending the Homoeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act, 2973. Presently, the Bill is pending in Rajya Sabha.

The amendment will:

ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Homoeopathy education.

enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public. The Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

Background

The Homoeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act, 1973 was enacted for the constitution of a Central Council of Homoeopathy for the regulation of education and practice of Homoeopathy, for maintenance of Central Register of Homoeopathy and for matters connected therewith.

This Act has been modelled on the pattern of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The broad functions, constitution, regulation-making powers are identical to those of the Medical Council of India.

While the Act provides a solid foundation for the growth of medical education and practice in Homoeopathy, but various bottlenecks in the functioning of Council have been experienced.

This resulted in serious detrimental effects on medical education as well as delivery of quality Homoeopathy healthcare services.