As police hunt for the accused in the case of the sexual assault of a woman on a bus in Pune depot, another incident of molestation came to light on Thursday wherein a young IT professional was molested by the cab driver who has now been arrested.

A woman working in an IT company in Maharashtra's Pune was molested by the driver who made obscene gestures to her from the front mirror.

The woman jumped out of the taxi, and after running almost two kilometres, she complained to the Khadki police station.

According to police sources, the incident took place on February 21, and they arrested the cab driver, Sumit Kumar, who is from Uttar Pradesh, in this case.

Meanwhile, in a high voltage drama the social activist, Trupti Desai and a group of her supporters tried to stop the convoy of Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam who was on his way to the Swargate bus depot where the rape incident took place on Wednesday.

Desai and her supporters were immediately detained by the Pune Police.

Desai said, "The accused in the Swargate rape case is not being arrested yet. Those who protest through democratic means are being taken into custody. Yogesh Kadam came here after 50 hours. We wanted to meet Yogesh Kadam and ask him about what is happening in the state, so we tried to stop his car, but police did not allow to do so."

She accused the police of being inactive and criticised the declaration of Rs 1 lakh award by them to an informant who gives the whereabouts of Dattatray Gade.

"Are you waiting for Gade to surrender? Women have not slept all night. Today, women, children and girls, everyone is scared. Even though the government has announced 50 per cent discount in travel on the state transport buses, the women are not safe," she claimed.

"Minister Yogesh Kadam has been elected by the people. In a democracy, we have the right to ask. But we were not allowed to meet and ask the Minister. Pune police are a complete failure. They should arrest the accused as soon as possible; otherwise, we will have to take the law into our own hands," said Desai.

(With inputs from IANS)