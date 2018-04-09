Audio recordings and sound bytes of astronauts from the Apollo program, including Buzz Aldrin, were reportedly put through a "lie detector" test. Results of the test found that what astronauts said about seeing UFOs is actually true, leading many to now believe that there are indeed intelligent aliens that are aware of Earth out in the cosmos.

The study was conducted by the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology in Albany, Ohio, according to a report by the Daily Mail (DM). Buzz Aldrin reportedly said that on the way to the Moon in 1969, along with Neil Armstrong, they encountered a strange flying object. "There was something out there that was close enough to be observed, sort of L-shaped," he said.

Technology used to study and analyze audio clips from the four astronauts is still kept a secret, notes the report, but the claim is that it is far more advanced than general lie detectors. Sharry Edwards of BioAcoustic said that their tests found that Aldrin is sure he saw the L-shaped UFO even though his logical mind "cannot explain it".

Only last year, Al Worden astronaut on Apollo 15, told Good Morning Britain that he saw aliens during his mission. Tapes of the now-deceased NASA astronauts – Gordon Cooper and Edgar Mitchell – were also analyzed for this study. Cooper and Mitchell, according to the results of the study, were also telling the truth.

Buzz Aldrin's voice patterns reveal that he was certain about seeing a UFO, said Edwards.

In 2014, Buzz Aldrin did a Reddit AMA where one commentator asked him about the incident. Here, he makes it clear that what he saw was not aliens. However, this comes several decades after what he saw in space and a report by Inquisitr notes that by then, he was able to come up with a logical conclusion of what he remembered seeing. The tapes that were analyzed for the study came from the statements he made soon after landing in Earth after Apollo 11, notes the report.

Does this mean there are aliens out there? Buzz Aldrin himself put it eloquently when he wrote, "There may be aliens in our Milky Way galaxy, and there are billions of other galaxies. The probability is almost CERTAIN that there is life somewhere in space. It was not that remarkable, that special, that unusual, that life here on earth evolved gradually, slowly, to where we are today.

'But the distances involved in where some evidence of life may be, they may be hundreds of light years away."