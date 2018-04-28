There seems to be absolutely no stopping Reliance Jio from offering its customers the best offers be it with its unbeatable recharge plans or its data tariffs. Now, the fastest growing telecom operator in India has announced a new exchange offer for customers who are looking to buy its new JioFi Wi-Fi dongle. As part of the offer, customers can purchase a new JioFi 4G hotspot dongle for Rs 999 upon exchanging their old non-Jio internet modem or dongle. What's more, Jio users will also receive instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with their purchase. Bear in mind though that the offer is a limited period offer, but the last date of the offer is not yet decided.

Jio currently offers three JioFi devices – JioFi, JioFi M2 and JioFi M2S – and going by the promo image, it seems like the JioFi M2S WiFi Router is being offered as part of the exchange offer.

The JioFi hotspot device is listed at Rs 1,999 on the company's website and supports 4G VoLTE HD video and HD calls, and can connect up to 10 devices (recommended) at the same time. The JioFi M2S comes with a Micro-SD card slot, a Micro-USB Port for charging and a Nano SIM slot. It is powered by a 2300mAh battery.

The JioFi exchange offer seems to return more than what you pay, but like any other offer, there are certain conditions that apply.

How to avail the JioFi Exchange offer and Rs 2,200 cashback scheme

To avail the exchange offer and the Rs 2,200 cashback, customers will first need to bring their old Wi-Fi dongle or modem (from any operator or manufacturer) for exchange in a Jio Store or a Reliance Digital Store. They will then have to provide the old device's serial number and hand it over to the executive and pay Rs 999 to buy the JioFi M2S device, which otherwise costs Rs 1,999.

The buyer will be provided with the JioFi MSISDN number, along with the new JioFi device. After which they will need to get the JioFi device activated by recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 recharge packs along with Rs 99 for Jio Prime Membership plan.

Following the successful activation, the Rs 2,200 cashback will be instantly credited to their MyJio Account. However, the cashback won't be credited as a full cashback but will be credited in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each (total Rs 2,200).

The customers can redeem these vouchers, one voucher per recharge, and avail Rs 50 discount on purchasing recharge packs of Rs 198 and above.

Jio Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge pack benefits

The Rs 198 Jio prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days (totally 56GB data) along with unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls, and 100 free SMSes per day. The Rs 299 recharge pack offers 3GB 4G data for 28 days with the usual unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMSes per day benefits.

Jio's WiFi dongles compete with Airtel's 4G hotspot which is also available at Rs 999, but Jio's recharge plans are somewhat better compared to what Airtel has to offer.

To recall, the JioFi Wi-Fi router had received a price cut last year where it was available at Rs 999 down from Rs 1999. But in March this year, Jio again hiked the prices of the device and started selling it for RS 1999, albeit with cashback and vouchers worth Rs 3,595 in total.