Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar has been promoted as additional director general of police (ADGP). Three other IPS officers of 1997 batch were also promoted to the ADGP rank on Thursday following an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The sources have revealed that IPS officers Garib Das and Alok Kumar have been promoted as ADGP. Further, Viplav Choudhary has been granted pro forma promotion to ADGP rank.

Keep vigil on children: Vijay Kumar

The news of promotion comes a day after Kumar, IPS, on Wednesday reiterated his appeal to the parents to keep a strict vigil on their wards to prevent them from indulging in any anti-national activities, especially joining the terror ranks. The IGP had said that if every parent persuades and appeal to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, be it soon after joining terror ranks or during the time they are trapped in encounters, many lives can be saved as two lives were saved in Wednesday's encounter.

Last month, Kumar revealed that the total number of terrorists killed in the last two and a half years reached 500 as a part of the major crackdown on terrorism in the valley.