The ground floor of a house where 11 people were found dead in July last year has been turned into a diagnostic centre in Delhi. The house was tabooed as 'haunted' but the owner of the diagnostic centre has said that he does not believe in superstitions.

"I don't believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test," said Mohan Singh.

He added that the place is convenient because it is near the road. However, in the pictures of the place that have surfaced online, a Hindu priest can be seen offering prayers and doing "Havan" at the house.

The priest has said that the prayers are being offered as per rituals. "Pujan is being offered to Gauri-Ganesh. Before the start of any new thing Puja is performed as per rituals. One should not believe in superstition and taboo," ANI quoted the priest as saying.

Ravinder, a local, said "What happened, happened. All things are okay now."

"They were very good people and there are no such things like an evil spirit. Their souls have gone directly to heaven," said Suresh, another local.

The house came in news last year when bodies of seven women and four men were found on July 1. The post-mortem report confirmed suicide.

