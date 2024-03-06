Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion of sorts as they attended Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. Another co-star from the film, Deepika Padukone was also at the gala affair. A picture of Ranbir with Aditya Roy Kapur and his ladylove, Ananya Panday has received a lot of love on social media.

The picture and reactions

In the picture, Adi can be seen holding Ananya Panday close to him as Ranbir Kapoor shouts and gives thumbs up from the other side. The picture is a reflection of the bond Aditya and Ranbir share. The two have often spoken about their friendship and how they are close friends. And the comfort and easiness in the picture reveals it all.

Many on social media were quick to react to the picture. "Aditya's hands says she is mine," opined a user. "Bunny and Avi reunion," another user wrote. "Bunny at Avi's wedding 10 yrs later," read a comment. "The love that is radiating from this pic," another comment read. "Bunny approves," was one more of the comments on the picture.

Aditya's bromance with Ranbir Kapoor

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor. The two had revealed how Ranbir doesn't like getting compliments for his role in films. They further added that Ranbir might pretend to know a lot about pop culture but the truth is, he doesn't.

While Arjun Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor starts judging people for loving him too much, Aditya Roy Kapur praised Ranbir Kapoor for his punctuality. He also then said that his bad trait is also his super punctuality. Aditya and Ananya almost confirmed their relationship on Koffee with Karan and couldn't stop gushing over one another.