A massive earthquake has rocked Greece and Turkey on Friday. Buildings have collapsed, 4 reported dead and several were injured in the earthquake, which was measured at 7 magnitude on Ritcher's scale. The powerful earthquake has also triggered a mini tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos.

"Unfortunately, 4 of our citizens died in the earthquake in Izmir. In total, 120 citizens were affected by the earthquake. Our 38 ambulances, 35 UMKE team and 2 ambulance helicopters are at the scene. We stand by the people of Izmir with all our support. Sorry for your loss," Turkish Health Minister said in a tweet.

Powerful earthquake creates chaos

The earthquake caused at least six buildings to collapse in western Izmir province, which is the country's third-largest city. Other Turkish cities, including Bornova and Bayrakli, also reported damage to buildings. Officials reported that the tremors were felt across regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul.

Videos and images from Turkey show the devastation caused due to the powerful quake. Local TV channel, NTV television's aerial footage shows the entire city blocks turned into rubble.

Greece and Turkey are one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.



This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020