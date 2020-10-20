A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck south of Alaska's the Aleutian Islands on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning for the area, the US Geological Survey said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, had triggered a tsunami warning for Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated.

The quake was centred near Sand Point, a city of about 900 people off the Alaska Peninsula where wave levels late Monday topped 2 feet (0.61 meters), according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. The warning was downgraded to an advisory just over two hours after the quake hit, and was lifted Monday night.

Netizens share visuals of the earthquake

People of Alaska shared visuals during the massive earthquake which showed TV rattling and houses shaking triggering panic among people and pets. Some even shared images of the tremors on the ground.