A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Leh-Ladakh region on Friday afternoon. According to NCS, the quake occurred 92km ENE of Leh, Ladakh. The quake occurred at 16:27:09 IST with Lat, Long 34.5975, 78.4246, Magnitude 5.4 and Depth 10 km.

The people in Ladakh took to Twitter and shared videos of cracks forming on their walls due to the earthquake

Earlier people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) felt tremors after an earthquake hit the region. However, initial reports also surfaced that the tremors were felt by the people after a loud blast or explosion that may have been of a sonic boom. Later which was confirmed to be an earthquake.