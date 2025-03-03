The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Langate constituency in north Kashmir, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, created an uproar when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha started his address in the Central Hall of the House.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor began his address, Khursheed Ahmad started displaying a placard listing his demands. The MLA was demanding a probe into the recent deaths in north Kashmir's Baramulla area and the Kathua district of Jammu province.

He sought justice for the families of Wasim Ahmad from Baramulla and Makhan Din from Kathua. He also demanded the restoration of Article 370 and an end to the termination of employees accused of having terror links.

As he attempted to disrupt the proceedings, Marshals escorted him out of the House.

"Demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A is our democratic right. The special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was snatched from us," the MLA said, adding, "I also demand a judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Makhan Din in Kathua and the killing of the Baramulla truck driver."

"I raised these issues to draw the attention of the Lieutenant Governor and to press for a judicial probe into both killings," he said, adding, "Moreover, three youths from Devsar in the Kulgam district have been missing for the past several days, and the police have not provided any information about them."

Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, the only MLA from the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), is the brother of jailed Member of Parliament from north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Sheikh Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid.

Makhan Din's Alleged Suicide and Wasim Ahmad's Killing

Makhan Din (25), a resident of Billawar in the Kathua district, allegedly ended his life on February 4 after consuming insecticide, reportedly in protest against police harassment.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already ordered two separate inquiries into the alleged suicide of Makhan Din, who was the nephew of a Pakistan-based terrorist operating in the Kathua district.

The deceased, identified as Makhan Din, had reportedly been called for questioning by the police in connection with a case in the Kathua district.

Before his suicide, 25-year-old Makhan Din recorded a video in which he stated that he was taking his own life to ensure that no one else would have to endure the torture and humiliation he faced at the hands of the police.

According to a police spokesman, Makhan Din was the nephew of Pakistan-based terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, who had crossed the border. Swar Din is believed to be coordinating terror activities in the Kathua and Doda districts.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a truck driver was shot dead by security forces after allegedly failing to stop at a checkpoint and leading the troops on a 23-kilometer chase in the Sangrama area on February 5.

The victim, identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir (25) of Goripora Bomai in Sopore, was shot by the army after his vehicle allegedly failed to stop despite repeated warnings.