A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out an aerial strike in Balakot, Pakistan, the jet fighters of the nuclear-armed countries in South Asia were engaged in a dogfight over Naushera sector, one of the Mi-17 helicopters reported crashed in Budgam. The chopper crashed at around 10 am, 27th Feb in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam, some 10 km from the Srinagar International Airport.

Six personnel of the Indian Airforce lost their lives in the crash. Now with the IAF confirming that the chopper was downed by India's own ground-based air defence systems only, families of the deceased personnel have accused the IAF of hiding the facts. Serving on board was, Sergeant Vikrant Sherawat whose family said that they feel cheated over being kept in the dark in past months. The IAF officers had informed the family that the helicopter crashed due to "technical fault".

Sergeant Vikrant Sherawat's father said "We had the right to know the circumstances in which he died. We don't understand politics. But it could be because of the elections that the facts were hidden from us. The way the Pulwama attack was politicized to seek electoral mileage, it seems the matter [friendly fire] was hushed up to avoid embarrassment to the government in election season."

English daily, The Hindu reported that Sherawat's widow Suman read an article in one of the local Hindi newspaper which mentioned that the chopper was crashed due to friendly fire only. Moreover, Sherawat's mother, Kanta Devi was also hinted about the possibility of friendly fire by a couple of his Air Force friends from the nearby villages but advised her to keep quiet. Ms. Devi added "News reports suggest the senior-most officer among those guilty is being transferred as punishment. I demand that all officers responsible be given strict punishment."

Court of Inquiry

Notably, the Indian Airforce has ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) in the matter. The initial findings of the inquiry suggest several violations of standard operating procedures. The investigation will also probe why the Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) system that is supposed to be on the helicopter didn't work at the time when the missile was fired. Moreover, the role of a senior officer who ordered a ground-based missile to be fired is also said to have come under scrutiny.