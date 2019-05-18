Buddha Purnima
This year Buddha Purnima is celebrated on Saturday, May 18.

Also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birthday of Gautam Buddha. Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, became a spiritual teacher in life. Buddhism was founded on his teachings.

It is considered as the most sacred Buddhist festival which is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists both in Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tibet, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Day in Photos - May 18:

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a devotee places flowers in front of a statue of Lord Buddha at a temple. Reuters
The world celebrates Lord Buddha's birthday. Reuters

People offer prayers at Sarnath temple near Varanasi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima:

Buddha Purnima indicates calmness.
People offer prayers at the holy shrines of Lord Buddha. In some countries, people also release birds, insects and animals as an act of "liberation" to spread Buddha's message as a ritual. Reuters
