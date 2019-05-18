Also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birthday of Gautam Buddha. Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, became a spiritual teacher in life. Buddhism was founded on his teachings.

It is considered as the most sacred Buddhist festival which is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists both in Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tibet, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

This year Buddha Purnima is falling on Saturday, 18th May. The day is considered to be a public holiday for most schools and offices.

Day in Photos - May 18:

People offer prayers at Sarnath temple near Varanasi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima: