The story of BTS' journey on their struggles and anxiety is all set to release as a docu-film on the big screen this November by CGV entertainment.

The original 2017 eight-part documentary released on YouTube was downsized to 85-minute film to adapt to the big screen. The original series on YouTube Red garnered positive response from fans, offering a sneak peek into the lives of their beloved idols during their "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour."

Inspired by its success, the docu-film aims to recreate their magic on big screen. Aptly titled "Burn the Stage", the movie will encompass 19 cities and the rehearsals of the septet band before concerts. It is expected to be a raw display of emotions and challenges faced by the band to reach the pinnacle they are in today.

Speculations began days before the official confirmation of the docu-film after various fans sighted theatrical posters for "Burn the Stage: The Movie" at CGV cinemas in Korea. BTS fan army is absolutely thrilled with the official news as they expect the film to catapult their favourite idols into the film arena. BTS has currently achieved worldwide recognition and fans hope that there would be new added footage from their recent US and London tour.

The docu-film is slated for release on November 15, exclusively through movie giant CGV.