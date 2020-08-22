The first English single, Dynamite, by the Korean Popstars BTS has set YouTube on fire! The video has garnered record views on YouTube in 24 hours.

The video narrowly missed to hit 100-million mark on YouTube in 24 hours. The K-pop boy band's new track amassed 98.3 million after releasing on the internet on Friday at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST. By 8:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. KST on Saturday). According to Variety, the video premiere was watched by at least three million concurrent viewers which clearly tell the craze created by the number before its release.

According to the reports, it has amassed 10 million views in 21 minutes, 70 million views in 15 hours and 86.3 million views in 20 hours. The latest song has now shattered the record for most-viewed video in YouTube, which was earlier held by K-pop group Blackpink with How You Like That.

Two months ago, How You Like That had garnered 86.3 million.

The new song by the BTS occupied the numero uno position in the global trending chart in 12 hours. However, this is not the first time where it has hit the top spot or garnered record views on YouTube.

Last year, the band's Boy with Luv had recorded 74.6 million views. It has to be seen whether Dynamite will beat the record of Luis Fonsi's Despacito track to become the most-viewed video on YouTube with over 6.9 billion views.

BTS will perform the song for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.