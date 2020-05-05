Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl performance is what legendary stories are made of. But just when you thought things could not be any more epic, J Lo decided to throw a behind the scenes video of the performance.

The 50 year old singer took to her official Instagram account to share a series of behind the scene videos from the dance performance for the Super Bowl. The 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' singer posted the videos on the occasion of the performance's third month anniversary.

'My mom taught me that when I was 4'

J Lo captioned the post as, "I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira❤️"

She also shared a post of herself doing a headstand and flaunting her flat abs. But the video that caught the most attention from her followers and fans is the one where she can be seen teaching Shakira how to shake some booty.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer can be seen trying some dance moves with J Lo. Lopez can be heard telling Shakira, "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees. You shake your knees, the butt shakes too."

She also adds, "My mom taught me that when I was 4."

The two singers are showcasing killer moves and enviable bodies in the dance rehearsals. While J Lo is dressed in a grey crop sweatshirt and blue geometric print leggings, Shakir, 43 is dressed in a simple pair of black leggings and a red top.

This year's Super Bowl performance created quite a stir. It was an epic performance that also featured J Lo's daughter, Emme sharing the stage with her iconic mother in a rendition of her famous song, 'Let's Get Loud'.