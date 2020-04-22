Jennifer Lopez is a loved name in the industry and around the world. The 50-year-old's Super Bowl performance left her fans, critiques, and the media in awe of her. But our beloved J Lo has also ticked off a few people from the music industry.

We are talking about none other than, Rihanna. J Lo and Rihanna were once buddies but the two do not even see eye to eye with each other anymore. It all started when Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. But what prompted RiRi to take this step? Let's find out.

Bad Girl Riri Instagram

Reports suggest that the two leading ladies of the music industry fell for the same man, Drake. Rihanna and Drake have always been in an on-again and off-again relationship, leaving fans confused all the time. But even with her casual yet complicated relationship with Drake, she did not expect him to start dating J Lo.

The sparks of jealousy flew when J Lo posted a picture of Drake at her concert. She also posted some pictures of the two of them embracing each other.

An insider who spoke to Touch magazine revealed how Rihanna felt betrayed by the whole episode. She called J Lo a 'traitor' and 'desperate'. The source further added that, "Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She's even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt."

Even though J Lo is now in a serious and committed relationship with Alex Rodriguez, Rihanna still seems to hold a grudge against her. She recently turned down the chance to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside J Lo.

When asked, she said, "I couldn't dare do that. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all."

We do know that she was referring to the infamous kneeling protest by Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem, but we can't look away from the shade she threw at J Lo.