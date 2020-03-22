The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 300,000 worldwide and as per reports, at least 12,944 have succumbed to COVID-19. As doctors, health officials and governments continue to fight the pandemic, pop star Rihanna recently announced that her non-profit organisation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, will make a donation of $5 million (around Rs 37.8 crore) in order to support efforts in the world's fight against coronavirus.

According to Forbes, the charity reportedly announced that Rihanna's education and emergency organisation will help associations like The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee. Direct Relief, Feeding America, and Partners in Health, in their efforts to fight the deadly disease.

Additionally, the funds will also be used for research and development of vaccines and other therapies apart from creating research labs and procuring protective gear for health workers, maintaining ICUs, training of healthcare workers, and prevention of COVID-19 in other countries. The report further added that the donation will also support food banks that are serving at-risk communities in the US along with aiding in testing and care facilities in Haiti and Malawi. The NGO will also take of mobilising resources for Native Communities.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. Protecting our front line health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast. The time to act is now," the group pointed out in a statement.

For the unversed, Rihanna launched her non-profit organisation in 2012, in memory of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Apart from her, others celebs who have till now contributed to the coronavirus efforts include Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, singer Ciara, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and renowned designer Donatella Versace.