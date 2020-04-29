Madonna and Britney Spears have been superstars in the music industry for decades. The former was the queen while the latter was considered the princess of pop. So, fans were justifiably excited to see both of them perform together in 2003 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Reportedly, during their 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance, Britney Spears and Madonna shocked everyone when they kissed on stage.

MTV Music Awards' most memorable performance

Christina Aguilera was performing with them, too, and got a smooch from Madonna, but the cameras switched shots and their kiss wasn't televised. However, the camera people sure were able to get a shot of Justin Timberlake's shocked face who of course was Britney's ex.

The performance is considered to be one of the most memorable MTV Music Awards performances. Mostly because of the staggering popularity of all the names involved in the stunt.

Madonna making out with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage during a performance seemed to have taken everyone off guard. Britney Spears recently posted to Instagram, clips of herself grooving to ex Justin Timberlake's music. The two dated in the early 2000s.

But their break up seemed to have been messy, rife with cheating rumours. However, it sure looked like Britney was ready to move on. The pair was arguably one of the most famous couples in the world when they dated.