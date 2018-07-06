South Korean bands are reaching new heights every day. After Olympics and Billboards, now EXO and BTS' songs will be played at the stadiums in Russia during the remaining World Cup 2018 matches.

On July 4, the official Twitter handle of FIFA World Cup posted a poll asking users which beat they would want to hear inside the stadium. The poll had four options BTS' Fake Love, EXO's Power, Colombian singer J Balvin's Mi Gente and Zedd featuring Maren Morris, Grey's The Middle.

Soon after the poll went live, fans of South Korean bands EXO and BTS went crazy and started the trend #FIFAxEXOPower and #BTSxFIFAWorldCup on Twitter worldwide. And the poll result is what all the fans of the South Korean bands would expect.

The poll received a total of 3,323,207 votes in 24 hours by Twitter users and BTS and EXO took the lead with 48 percent votes, each. J Balvin and Zedd received 2 percent votes, each.

A similar poll was conducted on Instagram and fans were asked to select between BTS's Fake Love, Avicii's Hey Brother, and K'Naan's Waving Flag. BTS won the poll on Instagram.

Alex Stone, the social media manager for the World Cup, tweeted that fans of both the groups are winners. According to Soompi, both the groups' songs will be played at the stadiums.

"After 3,233,207 votes in 24 hours (bonkers) & repeat global #1 trending hashtags, the vote has concluded. Think we owe fans of both BTS & EXO a big thank you," Alex tweeted.

"Great news. We also ran a poll on Instagram. Fans of both groups are winners! Enjoy the rest of the day/evening," he tweeted when a fan asked about which beat they will play at the stadiums since it is a tie between EXO and BTS.

Turn it up and feel the beat!



From the final four, which beat do you want heard inside the stadium? VOTE NOW! ? #FIFAStadiumDJ — FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the official account of Olympic Channel joined in the wagon and said EXO sure knows how to rock the performance. They even shared a gif image of EXO's performance at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.