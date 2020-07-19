A day after extending support to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) has issued a letter with a set of demands. The letter with their 17 demands is undersigned by the two BTP legislators - Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad. Among the demands made in the letter are making provisions of reservations in the schedule area of the state as mentioned in the fifth schedule under Article 244 of the Indian Constitution.

The party also demanded the 1167 first-level seats of Rajasthan teachers recruitment that is lying vacant should be filled on a priority basis with Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates.

"We had once decided to not support any party. A whip was also issued...We had supported the govt on some conditions but they had shown some laxity on accepting them. CM has now agreed that he'll fulfill our demands. We now stand with the CM and the govt," part lawmaker Roat said.

Interestingly, Roat had recently issued two video clips alleging that cops were not allowing him to go from his official residence in Jaipur to his constituency in Dungarpur district. However, he has now softened his stand saying it happened due to misunderstanding by the police.

"I do not know what they had in mind. They said it was a misunderstanding. It's okay now," he said.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) yesterday extended their support to CM Ashok Gehlot led #Rajasthan government. They had handed over their letter of support, which also included their demands, to the CM.



Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has two MLAs in the state. pic.twitter.com/s0Xcnszg65 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier, BTP president Velaram Goghra had issued a whip directing the two MLAs to stay neutral but now the party has decided to support the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Gehlot shared the news with a tweet after a meeting where these demands were reportedly discussed. The chief minister also posted images of the two legislators, along with BTP office-bearers, giving him a demand letter.

The two MLAs of BTP, who extended their support to Gehlot, are in limelight amid political drama over Congress leader Sachin Pilot revolting this week.