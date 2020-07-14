In a video, which is being shared on the social media by many users, an MLA of Bhartiya Tribal Party, BTP, is stating that he has been allegedly held hostage by the police after Sachin Pilot was ousted from Congress for becoming rebellious towards the party in Rajasthan.

Rajkumar Raut, MLA from BTP from Chorasi in the video, alleged that the police did not let him move and it was a hostage like situation.

The Congress on Tuesday removed Pilot as Deputy CM of Rajasthan and president of the state Congress. The announcement was made by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and he said that the command of the state has now been handed over to Govind Singh Dotasra.

Media reports state that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that his Government is being supported by 104 MLAs. However, the Tribal Party, which is an ally of the Gehlot government, seems to be retreating its support.

'Car keys taken, police misbehaving'

In the video, Rajkumar Raut stated that his car keys were taken away by the police when he was going to his area and police has been misbehaving with him since the Sachin Pilot development happened in Ashok Gehlot led state.

On the other hand, Surjewala stated that Sachin Pilot and some of his ministerial colleagues are working against Congress in Rajasthan and planning to topple the elected government by getting influenced by the BJP's plot.

In another video, which was reportedly released after the first video, Raut is seen arguing with the police over his car keys being taken away by the police. Raut is seen saying that 'Garmi ho rahi hai, aap gaadi start toh karne dijiye, gaadi ki chaabi le jaane se kya hoga."

A police vehicle is seen standing in front of Raut's vehicle and policemen are arguing with Raut while he is seen sitting in his vehicle.

Sachin Pilot's nameplate with the name and designation was removed from the Congress headquarters in Jaipur. His two ministerial supporters Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also removed by Congress.

In a letter, which was circulated on the social media, which is reportedly from the Bhartiya Tribal Party and addressed to Raut, he has been directed not to vote for either of the two parties, i.e. Congress and the BJP.

Sachin Pilot, on the other hand, tweeted that truth can be disturbed but not defeated and as a reaction to Congress party's announcement, he removed the name of the Congress party from his Twitter profile.

Meanwhile, Gehlot met the Governor, Kalraj Mishra. The dismissal of Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena was accepted by the Governor.