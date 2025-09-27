BSNL's 4G Stack Symbolises India's Shift From Dependence to Confidence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit, as he prepared to inaugurate India's fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 BSNL towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on X, PM Modi said: "Union Minister Scindia highlights how BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit.

"With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

In a landmark moment for Bharat's telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi will inaugurate India's fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar.

These initiatives represent a giant leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning India as a global leader in telecommunications, according to Scindia.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The projects cover key sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing. Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Scindia said it is the result of the self-reliant India resolve of PM Modi that today, "India has developed an indigenous 4G stack in just 22 months."

"This indigenous stack of BSNL demonstrates that India is now capable not only of providing services but also of developing technology and is rapidly advancing towards becoming a global telecom leader," the minister noted.

The minister revealed that the Prime Minister will also unveil India's 100 per cent 4G network under the Digital India Fund, connecting around 29,000 to 30,000 villages through a mission-mode project.

(With inputs from IANS)