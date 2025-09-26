'Earlier, we saw husbands as our sampatti, now they consider us lakhpatis': Noor Jahan tells PM Modi

The launch of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday via video conferencing turned into a heart-to-heart conversation, as he interacted with several women beneficiaries, who are scripting their own success story with their enterprising spirit.

Beneficiary Noor Jahan's conversation with PM Modi, in particular, caught the attention of all as she narrated the story of her empowerment through government schemes and also struck an emotional chord with the Prime Minister by frequently addressing him as 'bhaiya'.

Her remark, "Earlier, we considered our husbands as our sampatti, now our husbands consider us as lakhpatis," brought smiles on the faces of those present, including the Prime Minister.

"We are very happy with this Rs 10,000 gift as it gives us a chance to start a business of our choice. Earlier, families opposed us going out, and even husbands used to hit us. But today, because of self-reliance, families respect us. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere," she said.

Later, speaking to IANS, Gayaji resident Noor Jahan said, "When I get Rs 2 lakh, I will use the money to set up a new counter at my tailoring shop and give employment to more people. Currently, 10 people are engaged in our business."

She further said, "We feel very happy. Earlier, our voices as poor people were never. Today, through Jeevika, we were able to speak with PM Modi and the Chief Minister, and we are very happy about this."

She said that she was very happy to speak directly to the Prime Minister and also stated that she felt very proud when he asked her for a favour.

Noorjahan Khan further told IANS, "The Prime Minister asked me to take time out for him once a week. He told me that you should gather 50 to 100 women and make them aware of government schemes. Just as you have become aware, you should also connect them to employment benefits. Provide information to people so that they can become self-empowered and benefit from it, leading to a better life. This will bring economic benefits and a happy life."