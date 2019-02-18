While private players such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea are losing steam to put up a fight against emerging leader Reliance Jio, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is valiantly battling the latter with lucrative data benefits.

In the latest move by BSNL, the Rs 98 Data Tsunami plan, the company has revised the benefits to 2GB allowance per day, but the validity is down from 26 to 24 days. Previously, it used to offer 1.5GB per day. It can be noted that this tariff pack offers only data benefits and no calling or SMS services.

However, this is still good for existing consumers to avail 2GB data on a smartphone, which is sufficient to satiate daily web browsing and a few sessions on YouTube and other multimedia consumption. Also, there is a special offer with BSNL Rs 98 Data Tsunami pack and that is free Eros subscription for the entirety of the 24 days validity. This means BSNL consumers will have full access to the latest movies, music content in various regional languages.

Here's how BSNL Rs 98 Data Tsunami pack fares against rival brands:

Reliance Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days, 300 SMSs, free national roaming and unlimited voice calling. It also offers access to JioCinema, JioSaavn and other Jio suite of apps.

On the other hand, Airtel has no Rs 98 unlimited data plan like the BSNL but has Rs 119 pack. It offers 1.5GB per day, 100 national SMSs per day and unlimited calls (local and national calls) and also access to Airtel TV and Wynk music subscription.

Vodafone Idea too offers a similar Rs 119 pack. Customers get unlimited voice calling (national and local) and 1GB data with 28 days validity. Subscribers also get access to multi-media streaming service--Vodafone Play.