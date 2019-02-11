Lately, Bharti Airtel has been on tweaking spree in terms of revising data and talk time plans. Recently, it increased the benefits of its popular monthly Rs 199 plan.

Airtel subscribers are entitled to get 1.5GB per day, 100 national SMSs per day and unlimited calls (local and national calls). In total, it offers 42GB for 28 days. Previously, the Rs 199 plan used to offer just Rs 1GB per day (total 28GB), whereas the benefits remained the same for SMS and national calling options. It gained a lot of praise for the change in Airtel after it discontinued outgoing call services to prepaid customers with low currency balance.

But, sadly for the customers, the happiness is short-lived, as Airtel has reduced the data benefits of Rs 119 monthly plan by 50-per cent. Initially, it used to offer 2GB data for 28 days and now, you will get just1GB and be conscious about your internet browsing for the whole month. While the rest of the benefits such as unlimited calling, free national roaming and free 300 SMS, Telecom Talk reported.

It can be noted that Airtel is also offering this Rs 119 with 14 days validity in select people in India, which is a downer for customers and this is likely to further dent brand's image as rivals such as Reliance Jio, which lucrative benefits than Airtel. Previously, this plan was for Rs 99 and tariff has been increased to Rs 119.

Luckily for Airtel, Vodafone Idea too offers a similar Rs 119 pack. Customers get unlimited voice calling (national and local) and 1GB data with 28 days validity.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days, 300 SMSs, free national roaming and unlimited voice calling.