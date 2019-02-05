India's new biggest network carrier Vodafone Idea is facing a stiff challenge from Reliance Jio and in a bid to thwart the loyal customers from migration, has launched a new affordable Rs 119 unlimited tariff plan.

In late December 2018, Vodafone began discontinuing the cellular service to customers with low currency (less than Rs 35 main balance). It asserted that new tariff plans and value-added multimedia subscription services will be able to convince loyal consumers to stay back, but the company apparently lost a big chunk of the user-base.

Since last few weeks, it has been bringing pocket-friendly tariffs including Rs 154 long-term plan and Rs 1,699 yearly plan, which offers the validity of 365 days with 1GB day per day, 100 SMSs per day and unlimited voice calling.

Now, the company has brought in Rs 119 pack, which offers unlimited voice calling (national and local) and 1GB data with 28 days validity. Currently, it is available in select circles including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, reported Telecom Talk. Probably, depending on the feedback, Vodafone is expected to expand the Rs 119 tariff plan to wider regions.

However, the benefits of the new Rs 119 pack are underwhelming, as it offers just 1GB for the entire duration of 28 days, not 1GB per day. It would be better for Vodafone customers to go for the Rs 169, which offers 1GB data per day for 28 days in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMSs per day.

Vodafone Rs 119 vs. Reliance Jio and Airtel plans:

Reliance Jio offers a better deal than the Vodafone's Rs 119. The former offers Rs 98 pack with 28 days validity, 2GB (for the entire duration), free 300 SMSs, unlimited voice call (local and STD) and also access to JioCinema, JioSavaan and other Jio suite of entertainment subscriptions.

Airtel does not offer Rs 119 plan as the Vodafone. But it does offer Rs 169, which offers 1GB data per day for 28 days in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMSs per day.

Reliance Jio too, offers a pocket-friendly plan worth Rs 149. It offers 28 days of validity with 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day and unlimited voice (local and STD).