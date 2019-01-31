Vodafone Idea Ltd, earlier in the month, launched Rs 1,499 yearly pre-paid package soon after it began disconnecting services to the customers with low currency. But, now it has introduced a new Rs 1,699 tariff plan discontinued the older one.

It can be noted that the Rs 1,699 plan offers the same benefits as the Vodafone Rs 1,499 pack. Vodafone customers who did not subscribe to the latter will now have to shell out Rs 200 for the new tariff plan.

With the new Vodafone Idea's Rs 1,699 pack, the subscribers are entitled to get 1GB/day totalling 365 GB/year, unlimited calls (local and national), zero roaming charges, 100 SMSs/day in addition to the company's entertainment package Vodafone Play for one full year (365 days).

If we break it down, customers will be paying around Rs 142 per month, which is a bit more than the 80-90 days plan that cost anywhere between Rs 398 and Rs 499. One advantage is that you have to pay only once a year and you won't receive pesky remainder SMS about impending closure of the tariff plan.

Here's how the Vodafone Idea's Rs 1,699 plan compares to Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL

Reliance Jio and Airtel offer similar to Vodafone Idea's Rs 1699 plan, but the data benefits differ.

With Reliance Jio's Rs 1699 pack, consumers are entitled to get 1.5GB/day (equivalent to 547.5GB per year), truly unlimited voice calling (no ceiling on call minutes per day), 100 SMS/day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioCinema, JioSaavn Music and more.

On the other hand, Airtel Rs 1,699 pack offers 1GB/day, free calling (local and STD), national roaming and 100 SMSs per day and the validity are for 365 days (one year).

Whereas the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is concerned, it offers best data benefits among the lot. Consumers can enjoy 2GB/day (beyond consumption limit, the speed drops to 80Kbps), free calling (local and STD), national roaming and 100 SMSs per day. The validity is for 365 days (one year). It can be noted that this service is not available in Mumbai and Maharashtra circle. Also, it offers the 3G internet, not 4G speed we see in rival branded service.

So, which of the aforementioned plans you intend to subscribe. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.